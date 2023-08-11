White Sox prospect Bryan Ramos is making a name for himself
In 2019 when Eloy Jimenez, Michael Kopech, and Dylan Cease rounded out the top 3 prospects, the White Sox signed a Cuban teenager that would shoot up the ranks like a cannon.
In 51 games for the White Sox in the Arizona Rookie League, Ramos slashed .277/.353/.415, totaling a .768 OPS. He smacked four home runs and ten doubles, driving in 26. An issue to keep an eye on was his 19:44 walk-to-strikeout ratio. That are impressive numbers for a 17-year-old.
After sitting out the 2020 season, Ramos reported to Single-A Kannapolis. In 115 games, he slashed .244/.345/.415 for a .761 OPS. His 105 hits, 13 home runs, 23 doubles, 57 RBIs, and six triples put him 17th in the White Sox organization before the season ended.
Between Winston-Salem and Birmingham in 2022, Ramos leaned into a power-first approach hitting 22 home runs in five more games played.
The Chicago White Sox are hoping for big things from Bryan Ramos.
He drove in 86 runs, improved his batting average to .266, and upped his slug to .455. The on-base percentage dropped slightly but did not affect his OPS as he recorded a career-best .792.
In 48 games this season, Ramos is on pace to match his 2022 season. The RBIs are lacking. However, he's picked up the running game again, something he abandoned last season.
As the sixth-best prospect in the White Sox organization, the 21-year-old still has some areas to work on before he wears the black pinstripes—particularly his defense and plate discipline.
Defensively, Ramos has made strides to turn himself into an average defender at third, but he still has ways to go. In 2022, he saw a slight improvement. However, his defensive performance for Birmhimgham this year suggests he took a step back.
The ten errors Ramos committed in 2021 rose to 14 in 2022. His nine this year puts him on a path to surpass that and set a new career worst.
Scouts have praised Ramos's ability to barrel balls and consistently make hard contact. The only issue is he has difficulty with pitch selection and poor plate discipline.
In 2021, Ramos finished with a 10.1% walk rate and a 21.8% K rate. He would follow that up by limiting the strikeouts taking his K rate as low as 16.4%. Ramos has taken more walks this season, improving to a 12.9% walk rate, but he is striking out more with a 23.9% K rate.
At 21, there is still time for Ramos to straighten out these kinks in his approach. At 6’2”, the raw power Ramos generates when he gets ahold of one is lethal.
In his past ten games, he's smacked 13 hits, two doubles, a triple, and four home runs with his 12 RBIs. Ramos walked five times but struck out six.
Two hit-by-pitches bump his on-base to .455. He's batting .361 with a .806 slug and 1.260 OPS. He had a 3-4 performance last night hitting a triple shy of the cycle and a walk.
Ramos is still at least two years out but he could be making an impact sooner than expected. Yoan Moncada is clearly not the answer at third base.
Moncada can either take this year as a wake-up call and put up 2019 numbers or the Sox wash their hands of him by the end of 2024 and look for a third baseman for this retooling.
Regardless, Bryan Ramos is on his way. He may earn a promotion to Triple-A Charlotte sometime next season and then do his best to make the MLB club during 2025 Spring Training.