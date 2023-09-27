This White Sox prospect is excited for the Arizona Fall League
The Chicago White Sox are one of the worst teams that Major League Baseball has to offer. They are one of the four worst teams (based on record) in the league. It has been a disaster of a season for them on every level.
There are a few bright spots on the MLB side of things but they are heavily outweighed by the team's overall bad play. This team has a lot to work on if they are every going to get better in the future.
Speaking of the future, the White Sox are all about prospects again like they were in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019. They don't have as loaded of a farm system as they did during those years but they are working on it.
Their top prospect, Colson Montgomery, is actually a tremendous player. He was the 22nd overall pick made by the White Sox in the 2021 MLB Draft. He is a shortstop who finished the 2023 season in AA. As of right now, he is considered to be the number 17 prospect in all of baseball.
The White Sox are expecting big things from Colson Montgomery.
To say that people believe in him would be an understatement. The White Sox just have to make sure that he doesn't end up like most of the other top prospects to come through the organization over the last handful of seasons.
He is headed to the Arizona Fall League now that his AA season is over. He is the highest ranked prospect that will be playing in that league this year which is really cool to see. He should be proud of that accomplishment.
The AFL's official Twitter (X) page put out a video of Montgomery explaining how excited he is. He mentions all of the new people that he is excited to meet which should be great for him. The more people that can help him out, the better he will be.
Seeing him be excited about baseball is refreshing. After watching this lifeless White Sox team all year long, it is good to see someone in the organization act like they care. Hopefully, that continues when he reaches the big leagues.