White Sox: Romy Gonzalez is expected to provide great utility play in 2023
The recent Elvis Andrus signing gives the Chicago White Sox options for the utility role this upcoming season. A name that the majority would like to see get the chance is second-baseman Romy Gonzalez.
Gonzalez was called up to the big leagues last year due to a lot of the White Sox roster being injured or unavailable to play. As much as it hurt the White Sox last season, it gave Romy an opportunity to make a statement at the Major League level.
The Florida native played 32 games for the White Sox last year. He hit 6 home runs along with 21 RBIS and had become a key role player in the White Sox's struggling lineup by the time the season came to an end.
The White Sox have created depth for the 2023 season and it should be shown on the field offensively and defensively.
The Elvis Andrus signing was a much-needed move for the White Sox as it created opportunities for Elvis to show his leadership to the younger players.
It also allows Elvis to be a leader in what feels like a leaderless clubhouse since Jose Abreu departed for Houston. One player that Elvis has made an impact on is Romy Gonzalez.
The White Sox will be using Romy Gonzalez as a utility player in 2023.
The White Sox hit the jackpot on the Elvis Andrus deal. He's going to be worth every single penny of his three-million-dollar deal. Romy looked up to Elvis last year and White Sox fans should see the same in 2023 all season long.
While Romy may not have the second base job any longer, he has a role model that's going to make him a better overall baseball player in the long run in Elvis Andrus.
On top of that, the White Sox are getting a much-needed and much-improved utility man in 2023. It's time for the White Sox to stop giving opportunities to Leury Garcia. This recent signing allows Romy Gonzalez to get a big opportunity in the utility role.
Gonzalez spoke to Scott Merkin, a White Sox beat writer for MLB.com about his role in 2023, here's what he had to say:
It seems that Romy is excited about his long-term role on the White Sox this season. It will be interesting to see how he adjusts and works on growing into his second base position but also his expected role as the fourth outfielder.
Romy will hopefully be the "third string" middle infielder and the "fourth string" outfielder, at least at the moment.
Others will be battling for the spot such as Gavin Sheets, Jake Burger, Billy Hamilton, and an abundance of others who were invited to camp. Based on reports and the way he played last season, it's looking like Romy is going to be the man for the job once Opening Day is upon us.
The White Sox are continuing to go through the spring training process with a chip on their shoulder and their plan is to draw everyone back into their "competitive window" phase.
The White Sox have the potential to win the AL Central so having Elvis Andrus and Romy Gonzalez on the same team could end up playing a massive role in a successful White Sox season.