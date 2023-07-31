White Sox Rumors: 3 players to remove from the trade block
3. Dylan Cease
Dylan Cease is someone that could be traded by the Chicago White Sox.
There are rumors that Dylan Cease could be traded and there are some rumors that suggest that he is untouchable. A team as bad as the White Sox should have absolutely zero untouchable players.
However, there are a few players worth keeping unless an insane package is presented to you. Dylan Cease is one of those players.
The White Sox should absolutely take him off the trade block. That won't stop teams from calling on him but until someone offers a wild return for him, he should be officially off the market.
Cease is one of the best pitchers in the American League and he has control for whatever team may land him.
That makes him valuable. The White Sox cannot just give this guy away for some lottery ticket players. It should either be two (or more) elite prospects or nothing.