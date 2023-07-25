White Sox Scapegoats: 1 pitcher to release, 1 to trade for pennies, 1 to keep around
Yes, the Chicago White Sox are not a good baseball team at all. They are going to be sellers at the deadline which tells you just how bad they are.
Right in the middle of what was said to be their “competitive window”, they are going to trade away a bunch of really good players. They should be ashamed of themselves as an organization.
Rick Hahn and Kenny Williams should absolutely not be allowed to run baseball operations anymore but they are not going to have that right taken from them. All fans can do is hope they don’t mess this up further.
There are some big roster decisions to be made with this team right now with the trade deadline looming. That includes the pitchers just as much as the hitters. This is one pitcher to cut, one pitcher to trade, and one to keep around:
To Cut: Aaron Bummer
The Chicago White Sox should consider letting Aaron Bummer go.
The Chicago White Sox have had a lot of players fail to reach expectations. Aaron Bummer is at or near the top of the list. He was so elite at one point but now he is straight-up awful.
When he comes in to pitch, it feels like a conclusion that the White Sox are going to give up some runs. So many times this season has Bummer ruined a game for the White Sox.
For a while, he deserved the benefit of the doubt because of his resume. Now, however, it is clear that he should not be on the major league roster because he makes the team worse.
The White Sox should cut him before the trade deadline so that they get to the other side of it with the future in mind. There are other arms in the organization that deserve a chance more than Bummer.
He would certainly latch on with another team quickly because of his past. There is also a chance that a better (smarter) team gets him back on track. That isn’t happening with the White Sox though so he needs to go.