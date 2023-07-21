White Sox Rumors: 3 potential trade destinations for Lucas Giolito
The Chicago White Sox are 41-57, chasing the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins by nine games. The two clubs have a three-game series starting today and ending on Sunday.
If the White Sox don't sweep the series, a "fire sale" on the south side seems like a realistic path to go toward.
Lucas Giolito has been a reoccurring name on the trade market so far. With the trade deadline being on August 1st, it's likely that he is entering his final chapter as a member of the Chicago White Sox.
Here are three possible destinations for Lucas Giolito:
1. Los Angeles Dodgers
How about a hometown reunion? Giolito is a California native and grew up being a Dodgers fan. It's a fit that almost even feels too good to be true.
The Dodgers haven't gotten the starting pitching they thought they would get before the season started (4.40 team ERA) and with Clayton Kershaw on the IL, it's a safe assumption to say that they need all the pitching they can get.
Giolito not only fits in with Kershaw on the injured list but also when he returns. The Dodgers are relying on minor league starters some days and that's not going to work in the long run, especially in the division they play in.
It will likely take the Dodgers three to four prospects in exchange for Giolito and considering the Dodger's farm system is rich in the catching, second basemen, and pitching positions, the two organizations making a trade is realistic.