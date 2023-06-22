White Sox Rumors: 3 teams that make sense for Tim Anderson
The Tim Anderson era in Chicago could end soon as three contending teams could potentially trade for the shortstop
The 2016 season is one of many forgettable campaigns in the franchise's history. Ownership took no attempts to address the problems that would have truly positioned them as contenders amidst the push for contention. Sounds familiar?
Steps were taken in the middle of the '16 season that would kick off the rebuild to proceed. Tim Anderson was the first player drafted with Rick Hahn as the general manager in 2013.
Three years later, the 47th-ranked prospect in the MLB Top 100, the once state basketball champion, was called up to play Major League Baseball.
Anderson was a relatively quiet player through his first three years in the MLB. With a .697 OPS from '16-'18, it would be hard to talk smack. He has always been a private person but Anderson kept to himself as he acclimated to the league.
Tim Anderson has had a very up and down tenure with the White Sox.
We would see the first glimpse into who TA was on June 22, 2018. In the bottom of the 8th, the White Sox were up 5-4 against Oakland at Guaranteed Rate.
On a 1-2 count, Anderson sent a hanging slider about six rows behind the left-field bullpen. Before the moonshot landed in the stands, Anderson grabbed the head of his bat and pimped it. I believe his first bat flip in the league.
The Oakland bat flip made some fans take notice but the Brad Keller bat flip in April 2019 made Anderson an icon. The start of the Change the Game campaign centered around TA and his "anti-unwritten rules" attitude.
As the rebuild progressed, fans chose their favorites to follow and root for once their name got called. Anderson was a huge fan favorite.
That era was like a movie. The White Sox were gaining steam and Anderson was a big reason. Unfortunately, we are at that part of the movie when the time jump comes and the honeymoon phase ends.
In 2019, White Sox fans would run through a wall for Anderson, and 2023 fans want him traded yesterday.