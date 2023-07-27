White Sox Rumors: A new team has emerged in the Tim Anderson sweepstakes
After trading away Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López, the White Sox may not be done yet.
By Eric Treuden
At 41-62, the Chicago White Sox have long been gearing up to sell at this year's trade deadline, whether they've admitted it out loud or not.
While the club is a part of the weak American League Central, the awful record at home and on the road, paired with one of the worst run differentials in baseball, does not spell good news.
Less than 24 hours ago, the White Sox traded away Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López to the Angels for a pair of intriguing prospects. This was the first of what is likely to be multiple moves Chicago makes to shake up their big league roster a bit while shoring up the minor league system.
With players like Kendall Graveman, Liam Hendriks, Lance Lynn, and Keynan Middleton all feel like some of the next pitchers to go, the White Sox's starting shortstop, Tim Anderson, is another name that's beginning to surface in the rumor mill.
Clubs like the Dodgers and Blue Jays have made their interest in him public, but a new team has entered the bidding for his services.
White Sox rumors: Tim Anderson being pursued by the Miami Marlins at the trade deadline
According to ESPN's Jesse Rogers, the Miami Marlins are the latest club to throw their name into the ring to trade for Anderson.
The fit on paper is clear as Anderson, a well-respected veteran who feels like one hot streak away from turning his season around, would be a clear upgrade over someone like Joey Wendle in Miami.
At 55-48, the Marlins are much closer to contention than the White Sox are. Although the club is 10.5 GB of the first-place Braves, a Wild Card berth is absolutely in the realm of possibility, and landing someone like Anderson, a proven winner, would be a huge boost to their offense.
Anderson, 30, is in the midst of a massive down year at the plate, but his past pedigree speaks for itself and his value is perhaps raised a bit by the fact that his current contract has a team option for next season.
If he is traded (more like when he is traded), the acquiring team will have the opportunity to keep him around for another year if he is able to return to form.