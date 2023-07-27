White Sox News: Lucas Giolito traded, Lance Lynn rumors, and more
The Chicago White Sox are an atrocious baseball team. We knew they were bad but they showed us just how bad this last week in their last two series.
After being swept by the Minnesota Twins, they were swept at home by the Chicago Cubs. Minnesota came back from down 3-0 in the 9th to complete the sweep while the Cubs erased a 7-2 deficit to break out the brooms.
Losing like that to your two biggest rivals is complete garbage. The Chicago White Sox should be completely ashamed of themselves. This is the definition of rock bottom.
Now, the White Sox are going to host the Cleveland Guardians, their third big rival, for four games at Guaranteed Rate Field. Surely, that will be a disaster as usual.
The Chicago White Sox are going through a lot with their team right now.
Lucas Giolito trade
Not long after the Chicago Cubs completed the sweep of the Chicago White Sox, some huge news broke. The White Sox made a big trade.
Lucas Giolito, who has been the team’s best pitcher for the better part of five seasons now, has been traded to the Los Angeles Angels. For obvious reasons, this is huge for both franchises.
Before the games started on Wednesday, the Angels made it known that they aren’t going to be trading Shohei Ohtani. They also made it known that they planned to be buyers rather than sellers so they can try and win with Ohtani.
Adding Giolito certainly does prove that they want to do that. The Angels also got Reynaldo Lopez in the deal alongside Giolito.
This is the second time that we’ve seen these two trades together. You might remember, they both came to the White Sox from the Washington Nationals in the Adam Eaton trade.
Of course, the White Sox got a return as well. The number two and number three prospect from the Los Angeles Angels are coming to the organization. A catcher named Edgar Quero (top-100 prospect) and a LHP named Ky Busy are the lucky new White Sox names.
The White Sox got some very good prospects but it will be tough to see Giolito go. He was a tremendous pitcher for them over a long time. Hopefully, that Angels team can get it together when it matters most.
Lance Lynn Rumors
The rumors surrounding Lance Lynn were going crazy on Wednesday. It started with talk about the Tampa Bay Rays being interested. It was followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers being interested as well.
Obviously, both of those teams would be amazing landing spots for him. He ended up making the start against the Chicago Cubs and wasn’t as good as you’d like to see. What happens next is very cloudy.
Other MLB News
Major League Baseball is about to go through the trade deadline. All of the bottom feeders are going to be selling off and it started with the White Sox sending Giolito out west.
Some of the top teams that believe they have a chance to win the World Series are going to try and make some big additions. These next few days are going to be wild.