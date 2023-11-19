White Sox Rumors: A new team is looking at acquiring Dylan Cease
The Chicago White Sox are one of the worst teams in MLB. When that happens, especially when you were expected to win, changes are going to be made.
It seems like one of the biggest changes that is going to be made is the location of pitcher Dylan Cease. The White Sox have loved having Dylan Cease on their team for all these years but a move might be a good idea.
Since coming over from the Chicago Cubs in the Jose Quintana trade, Cease has been developing well. He was one of the best pitchers in the league in 2022 as a result of this great development.
Unfortunately, he took a little bit of a step back in 2023 which is partially why the White Sox might be trying to sell high on him.
The Chicago White Sox might be ready to trade Dylan Cease very soon
His 2022 Cy Young runner-up season saw him have a record of 14-8, an ERA of 2.20, a WHIP of 1.109, and 227 strikeouts in 184.0 innings pitched. His 2023 4.58 ERA, 1.418 WHIP, and 7-9 record are a long way off that pace. He did have big strikeout numbers as he had 214 in 177.0 innings.
There were a lot of teams looking at Cease at the 2023 trade deadline but he was never moved. On Sunday, however, a new suitor emerged for Cease.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the White Sox have been in negotiations with the Los Angeles Dodgers for Dylan Cease. This is a rumor that makes a lot of sense when you think about the needs of both teams.
The White Sox need to get their entire roster in order. The Dodgers have prospects that might be able to help the Sox do that in the future.
As for the Dodgers needs, they need pitching very badly. They are a contender trying to win right now and someone like Cease would help them.
Los Angeles is one of the teams in on Shohei Ohtani. If they get him, however, he won't be able to pitch in 2024 so adding someone like Cease could really help. He is also a cheap option (for now) if they do spend all that money on Ohtani. The Dodgers can afford it either way.
Everyone (except for one player) on the White Sox roster is available so they might as well be listening on Cease right now. The Dodgers just might be the team that puts up the best package for him.