White Sox Rumors: Chicago can trade these 3 players during the off-season
The Chicago White Sox saw the trade deadline come and go. Then they got swept by the Texas Rangers following that. It has just been a very tough week for the organization.
The reason it was tough is because they just clearly are sellers when they were supposed to be in their competitive window.
Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn, and Jake Burger amongst others were all traded away. It was really tough to see that because this team isn't going to be good for a long time now.
There were a few other players on this team that were expected to be moved but it never happened. These are three players that weren't moved and could instead now be moved this winter:
1. Tim Anderson:
Tim Anderson might be better to trade after the 2023 MLB season.
The Chicago White Sox were rumored to be considering a Tim Anderson trade. It had been on many people's minds for the last few weeks before the deadline.
There were plenty of teams interested in his services for the rest of the year and into next season. He was getting interest as a shortstop and a second baseman too which expanded the conversation.
Ultimately, however, the White Sox ended up keeping him. He has been the face of the franchise for so long but a very bad first half (on and off the field) led to these conversations.
He has been amazing since the All-Star break though and that is great to see. The White Sox have to hope that he stays healthy and keeps it up. It is very possible that his struggles were because he wasn’t feeling good.
If they can’t get an extension done and he keeps playing very well until the end of this 2023 season, the White Sox can trade him in the off-season. There are plenty of teams that would consider it.