White Sox Rumors: Dan Evans is a new front-office target
August has been a wild month for the Chicago White Sox. One of the things that made it wild was the fact that Kenny Williams and Rick Hahn were fired.
Nobody really saw it coming as the team usually just stays loyal even if people don't do their job well. It is good news but it can't be as good as possible until we hear some good replaements named.
There are a couple of names that have been mentioned that wont even slightly make this organization better which should be the ultimate goal.
They may as well have kept Hahn and Williams in charge if that is how they are going to do things. Until a bad decision is made though, we are going to have hope.
The Chicago White Sox are looking for new front-office people to help.
Hope can be praying that this latest rumor is correct. David Haugh of 670 The Score reported that the White Sox have reached out to Dan Evans.
Dan Evans, first of all, is a Chicago guy. He began his career with the White Sox as an intern. He eventually became the assistant general manager.
During his time with the team, he helped them land stars like Frank Thomas, Paul Konerko, Robin Ventura, and Jack McDowell amongst others. Obviously, the list of players he helped bring in is loaded with consequential game-changers for a Major League franchise.
At one point, he became the GM of the Los Angeles Dodgers so he knows how to live in that space of being a general manager at the highest level. Even if he isn't hired as the GM, there are plenty of things he can do to help the team get better. It is worth a phone call.
The White Sox would love to bring in a guy like this. Hopefully, this report ends up being correct. Jerry Reinsdorf seems to trust him which is all that matters at this point. He is still the owner and has the power to hire people he likes.
Right or wrong, it is what it is. In this particular situation, however, this feels like a good idea. Dan Evans seems to be a good baseball mind and a solid evaluator of talent.
At the end of the day, we just want the Chicago White Sox to be good again. If he can help with that, bring him in.