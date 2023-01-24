White Sox Rumors: Ken Rosenthal thinks a new 2B could be coming
The Chicago White Sox desperately need some help at the second base position. They have had an uncertain future there since they traded Nick Madrigal away to the Chicago Cubs. Since then, Cesar Hernandez, Leury Garcia, Danny Mendick, Romy Gonzalez, and Lenyn Sosa have been there.
Now, the team plans on rolling with Gonzalez and Sosa at the position in 2023 which is obviously a terrible idea.
However, one prominent MLB insider has now added a name from the outside to the mix of players that the White Sox could use (or want to use).
Ken Rosenthal reported on Tuesday that the Chicago White Sox are interested in trading for Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez. He says that the Royals don't want to trade Lopez despite having Bobby Witt Jr. at shortstop and Michael Massey at second base.
At this point in time, unless Massey proves that he is not ready for the full-time 2B job, Lopez is a utility guy for the Royals. It is kind of sad that the Royals have better depth at the position than the White Sox but here we are.
The Chicago White Sox could really use a player like Nicky Lopez.
Lopez, as mentioned a lot throughout his career, is from Naperville, Illinois. He went to Naperville Central High School which is relatively close to Chicago. Playing for the White Sox would probably be a very cool experience for him and his family.
The Royals have proved that they have no problem trading within the division right now. On Monday, they traded Michael A Taylor to the Minnesota Twins. It was a good move for both sides for different reasons but the trading within a division factor isn't affecting them.
They know that they are a couple of years away from competing for division titles so that is far from a reason to think that this can't happen. Lopez coming to the White Sox would be a great thing for both sides because the White Sox would probably give up something nice for him.
If this ends up happening, the White Sox infield will all of a sudden look really nice in terms of defense. In terms of offense, we would have to hope for some bounce-back years from pretty much everyone including Lopez. We'll see what happens.