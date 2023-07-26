White Sox Rumors: A Lance Lynn trade could be imminent
The Chicago White Sox are going to be sellers at the 2023 Major League Baseball Trade Deadline. Lots of things are happening around the league and the Sox might be right in the middle of it.
Now, there are tons of rumors surrounding the White Sox. One of them is the discussions that the Chicago White Sox are having with the Tampa Bay Rays.
This conversation is revolving around Lance Lynn. He has the Rays as one of his ten "no trade" teams but he is willing to waive it to go there now.
Of course, why wouldn't he want to play with the Rays? They are one of the best teams in Major League Baseball. He'd have a ton of fun pitching for a team like that.
The White Sox are thinking about trading Lance Lynn to the Rays.
Lynn isn't having this amazing year but his stuff suggests that playing somewhere else could help him bounce back a little bit.
The Rays are also a team that gets the most out of its players. They have information there that helps pitchers use their talents to get the most out of themselves. Lynn could thrive in a situation like that.
Tampa Bay is going to be one of the favorites for the American League pennant when the playoffs start and seeing Lynn would be a part of it.
It is a bit complicated right now because of the fact that Lynn is scheduled to start on Wednesday night against the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field.
If the Rays were smart, they'd demand that he doesn't make another start in a White Sox uniform. The fact that they have already started exchanging names is a sign that this trade could actually be imminent.
Lynn has been a great player for the Chicago White Sox over the last handful of years. It is a shame that they weren't able to win together but it is the reality of the situation.
Going to the Tampa Bay Rays would be a great career move for Lance Lynn and his family. Hopefully, the White Sox are able to get something very good for him in return.