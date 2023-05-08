White Sox Rumors: Lucas Giolito is almost done in Chicago
Lucas Giolito has had a very interesting career. He wasn't very good when he first broke into the MLB full-time with the Chicago White Sox but has since developed into a very good pitcher.
Giolito was a top-ten American League starting pitcher in 2019, 2020, and 2021 which was awesome to see. However, 2022 was very bad for him.
Coming into 2023, everyone was wondering whether or not he'd regain his form this year. Outside of one bad start against the Pittsburgh Pirates very early on, he has been outstanding.
MLB Insider Bob Nightengale had a column in which he said that the White Sox don't plan on bringing him back after the 2023 season. He also noted that he will be available at the deadline if the White Sox are way out of the playoffs by then.
The Chicago White Sox might be parting ways with Lucas Giolito soon.
Well, after their horrific start to the season, you can probably expect that he will be gone by the end of the season. It is tough that this is what it has come to for him and the team but it is what it is. Now, it is on the White Sox to find ways to replace all of the players they let walk or trade.
Again, Giolito is not the problem with the White Sox so far this year but they are going to try and maximize his comeback season if they can get assets.
People might be happy to hear about Giolito going but all it does is solidify the rebuild as a failure. He was supposed to be one of the aces of a World Series staff. It never came to be and it is a bit sad. Hopefully, with whatever team he lands on, he is able to get out there and pitch well.
Who knows, maybe the White Sox will win nine or ten series in a row and get back in the race. If that happens, all of this discussion could end up being for not as ideas change. You just never know anymore.