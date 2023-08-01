White Sox Rumors: Mike Clevinger should be traded before 5 PM CT
The Chicago White Sox are selling off tons of pieces. They have already moved five pitchers out via trade and it is time to move some more.
The next pitcher that they should be trading is Mike Clevinger. Honestly, they should have never signed him in the first place and they really shouldn’t have kept him through all of the off-season drama.
He has pitched okay for them this season but has been hurt for most of it. As a pending free agent at the end of the season, a contender might consider giving up something for him.
Keeping Clevinger on an expiring contract but getting rid of Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito would be just straight-up foolish. They need to get a deal done.
The Chicago White Sox should trade Mike Clevinger away right now.
Plenty of teams need starters and are willing to pay for it. Obviously, Clevinger isn’t getting a top-100 prospect back or anything like that but he could land the White Sox a pretty good player.
Pairing him up with someone else could also improve the return. The White Sox threw a reliever in with both Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito and that made the return package significantly better for them.
Clevinger has some postseason experience in his career too which is something that other teams might enjoy. If they can deal with some of the character flaws that he supposedly has, it could be a good move for a depth starter that has random days where he looks even better than that.
Right now, Dylan Cease and Michael Kopech are with Clevinger as the only remaining starters from the opening week rotation. Cease may or may not get moved but the White Sox are listening. It is a shame to see what has happened to this team because of this horrific 2023 season.
The fact that they are down that many starters though suggests that there is literally no point in keeping Clevinger. Anything that they can get for him would be worth it.