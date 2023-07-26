White Sox Rumors: This pitcher is shockingly getting trade interest
The Chicago White Sox are a team looking to make some trades. They have a lot of candidates on the roster right now that could go to contenders.
However, the big moves might be overshadowing some of the small moves that could be made as well. Sometimes, those help you in the future as well.
One small move that the Chicago White Sox could make, according to MLB's Jon Morosi, is one that nobody would have seen coming.
He is reporting that left-handed pitcher Aaron Bummer is someone that is getting interest around the league. That is one of the most surprising things you'll hear all day.
The Chicago White Sox could make a surprising trade this season.
Bummer has been terrible this season in terms of run prevention as evident by his 6.82 ERA. His negative WAR (-0.6) also suggests that he is terrible right now.
He does have that decent expected ERA that Morosi tweets out and he has 43 strikeouts in 34.1 innings pitched. His stuff has still been good but his results have hurt the White Sox.
It seems as if when he comes into the game, the White Sox have a lesser chance to win. There is no doubt that he has been a detriment to the team.
With that in mind, some of the positive things we said about his stuff might make teams think twice about passing on him.
Other organizations are ahead of the dinosaur White Sox franchise which is not up to speed with analytics yet. He could absolutely still go to another team and succeed if they provide him with help and information that gets him back on track.
He is also left handed which makes him valuable. Teams love adding solid lefties to their bullpen before the playoffs. He could come up in a big spot for whoever landed him.
It felt like the Chicago White Sox would be better off just cutting him but if someone is willing to give something for him, it should be done with no hesitation. There was a point where Bummer was great but that just hasn't been the case lately. Seeing him succeed somewhere else would be cool to watch.