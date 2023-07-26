White Sox Rumors: The Dodgers are now interested in Lance Lynn
All morning long we heard about the smoke surrounding a potential trade surrounding the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays. Obviously, these two teams make sense as trade partners in many ways.
The hot stove rumor, however, is that the Rays and White Sox have had discussions about Lance Lynn. The right-handed starter has a problem with home runs this season but has been very productive otherwise. His ERA is inflated because of the home runs allowed.
A team like the Tampa Bay Rays believes that they can make a change that will allow Lynn to get better again. Of course, everybody should believe them.
They aren't the only team that could fix Lynn though. They also, according to a report from MLB Network's Jon Morosi, aren't the only team interested in trying.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are also interested in Lance Lynn right now.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the best teams in Major League Baseball and have been for about a decade. They currently lead the National League West and will be looking to make a run at the World Series. They last won it in 2020.
If this is true, multiple teams being in on Lynn could slightly drive up the price which is a good thing for the White Sox.
The fact that Lynn is willing to block a trade to all of these teams makes it clear that he is trying to get on a winning team before August 1st. That makes sense considering his age.
The White Sox should honestly take whatever deal is the best for them. Both of those teams would give Lynn a chance to win the World Series this fall which is all he can ask for.
Again, it is a shame that these are the Lance Lynn discussions we are having. It would have been awesome to see the White Sox win with him but that just isn't going to happen.
We can only hope that the Sox are able to get a decent return for Lynn (and everybody that they trade this week). It is also fair to root for Lynn wherever he goes. He was a great White Sox.