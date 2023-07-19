White Sox Rumors: This team really wants to add Dylan Cease
The Chicago White Sox are way out of the race. That means they are really bad because the AL Central is a horrifically bad division. The fact that they aren’t in the race for it is a disgrace.
There are a lot of rumors surrounding them as sellers at the trade deadline. They are certainly going to move some of their players before August 1st.
The hope is that they can move some of these assets to help build a brighter future. Nobody should really trust Rick Hahn with that task but what choice is there?
Lucas Giolito seems to be the big name that comes up when discussing White Sox trade pieces. He has had a very nice bounce-back year so far here in 2023 and it might get him moved to a contender.
Lance Lynn is also another guy that could be moved as a starting pitcher. He isn't going to land them what Lucas Giolito lands them but it still could help in the long run.
The Chicago White Sox may make a massive trade at some point soon.
One name that isn't mentioned a bunch even though he very well could be traded is Dylan Cease. The 2022 American League Cy Young runner-up is having a good year but nothing like the prior summer.
According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, Cease is the "dream acquisition" ahead of the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline. Obviously, he would make any team better near the top of the rotation.
Cease would automatically have a chance at the World Series if he went down to Houston. He'd also be on the same team as Jose Abreu again which would be fun to see.
It is clear that Cease would come at a massive price for any team acquiring him. If the Astros are willing to pay it, you can't rule anything out.
Addressing their starting rotation is something that the Astros want to do right now. Of course, as mentioned before, Cease is their dream target and the Astros might be all over this selling market as AL buyers.
It would really be hard to see Cease traded with how good he has been over the last year or so. We already know that the White Sox are rebuilding but this would really signify that.
Yes, he'd look great in Astros' colors as he'd be able to go into a competitive setting. Hopefully, if something like that does happen, the return is lots of high-end top prospects.