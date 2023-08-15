The White Sox should just DFA Aaron Bummer right now
Calling the Chicago White Sox abysmal would be an understatement. They are one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball but they came into the year expecting to bounce back from a bad 81-81 season in 2022.
Clearly, that has not been the case. Lots of people deserve the blame for this. A few of the players on an individual level are part of the problem but that is just obvious at this point.
One of those players is Aaron Bummer. He used to be an elite reliever but has not been very good for the better part of a year.
The White Sox should have DFA'd him once they were unable to trade him at the deadline but for some reason they continue to let him go out there and get shelled.
The Chicago White Sox don't need to have Aaron Bummer on the team.
On Sunday, Dylan Cease went 7.0 innings of solid baseball where he only gave up two runs. The White Sox had a chance to win as a result.
That is until Aaron Bummer came in and allowed three more runs before recording a single out. In fact, he ended up leaving with no outs in the inning after that abysmal performance.
He allowed his first home run of the season in this outing as well. He doesn't allow the long ball very often but his ERA is still 6.70 which is terrible.
The pitch that was taken deep appeared to be a great pitch but even great pitches aren't working for him anymore.
There is no reason for him to be on the team anymore. The White Sox, who are for sure not going to the playoffs, should be more focused on seeing what they have in younger players. Aaron Bummer does nothing for them right now.
If the White Sox did cut Bummer, he'd go to another team very quickly. Someone would take a chance on a lefty that has good strikeout stuff.
Other teams have better information and analytics that could help Bummer get back to a respectable level.
Lance Lynn is a very recent example of someone leaving the White Sox for a smart team and getting back to being good.
Hopefully, the White Sox figure it out soon but don't count on it.