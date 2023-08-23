White Sox Talk Podcast reveals some nasty stuff about this team
The Chicago White Sox are a bad baseball team. They have been a bad baseball team for a long time outside of a few one-off years.
Now, after firing Rick Hahn and Kenny Williams, they have to pick up the pieces. There is a lot of bad with this team right now and it is only going to get worse before it gets better.
Some of the rumors surrounding this organization are not ideal. They are a disaster and clearly have been a disaster for a long time.
On the White Sox Talk Podcast, Ryan McGuffy went on with Chuck Garfien, Ozzie Guillen and Scott Podsednik had a conversation about this team and it was not good.
The Chicago White Sox deserve to be ripped on in every single way.
They absolutely went off on this organization and revealed some nasty stuff about the way things were done there.
Some of the stories that are told about things that went on should make all White Sox fans sick to their stomachs. You can hear it all right here.
After hearing all of these stories from the White Sox Talk Podcast, it is even more clear that this organization has problems way beyond the baseball diamond.
It is going to be a long time before they are good. Massive change is needed for them to turn this thing around and go in the right direction.
The four men on this podcast deserve a lot of credit for this. It isn't easy to have that kind of platform and rip on the team we all love so much.
Whether it is the part about the lack of communication between Hahn and Williams or the bad leadership fro Jerry Reinsdorf, everyone in this organization should be ashamed of themselves.
It was also nice to hear them get after the players as well. They don't deserve a pass in any of this. If changes aren't made soon, podcasts like this will continue to drop.