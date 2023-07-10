White Sox: The pre-All-Star break schedule ends in a whimper
The Chicago White Sox are at the all-star break. The pre-break portion of the schedule was nothing short of a disaster. They are one of the worst teams in the American League.
It ended with an extra-innings loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. Of course, St. Louis is bad too and the White Sox made them look great.
They are now 38-54 which is good for fourth place and 8.0 games out of first in a very bad American League Central Division. The Kansas City Royals and Oakland A's are the only two teams in the American League with a worse record.
Seeing the pre-All-Star break portion of the schedule end with a whimper isn't all that surprising but it is also disgusting. This team is a mess and it feels like it is going to take a long time to get out of it.
The Chicago White Sox are going into the All-Star Break down bad.
So where do they go from here? Well, they can enjoy the little break here. We get to watch Luis Robert Jr. compete in the Home Run Derby and the All-Star Game which should be fun.
Once those festivities are over, however, it will be about the trade deadline. Who on the White Sox is there to stay and finish out the year?
Beyond this season, Rick Hahn and the entire front office deserve to go but it doesn't feel like they are going to. Watching this group go through another rebuild is going to be painful.
Nobody should expect it to go well after the failures of the last few seasons. 2021 was awesome but we see now that it wasn't going to last.
At this point, just enjoy Luis Robert for the week and worry about what comes next when this All-Star break is over. All we want is a good White Sox team.