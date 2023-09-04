White Sox: Tim Anderson reached an incredible milestone on Sunday
The Chicago White Sox came into Sunday’s game looking to avoid the sweep. It hasn’t been a good stretch for them but this whole season has been a disaster.
They are one of the only teams left that hasn’t won a game in September. That continued on Sunday as they lost to the Detroit Tigers by a final score of 3-2.
Spencer Torkelson hit a home run in the top of the 7th inning and that broke the tie and gave the Tigers the lead for good.
Detroit swept Chicago at home to pad their lead for third place in the AL Central (which is good for draft purposes).
The Chicago White Sox lost to the Detroit Tigers once again on Sunday.
Michael Kopech started the game for the White Sox but he only lasted 1.2 innings and he gave up two runs.
That tied the game after the Sox took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. The game would remain tied until Torkelson’s blast.
In the loss, the White Sox saw Tim Anderson reach an incredible milestone. He hit a double in the first inning to get things started for the White Sox and that was his 1000th hit in his Major League career.
Anderson is the 30th player in franchise history to reach that milestone. It is certainly a lot of hits for a Major League Baseball player. You don’t reach that milestone this quickly without being excellent.
You may have a sour taste with Tim Anderson right now but the truth is that he was an elite player from 2019-2022. His down year in 2023 doesn’t have to define him.
This milestone is a reminder of the greatness that he can put on display on a regular basis. You don’t see any of the truly disappointing White Sox players reaching milestones like this.
Anderson very well might get back to being a great player again in 2024. We don’t know if it will be with the White Sox or not but it could happen.
It would be nice to see it be with the White Sox. It just depends on where Chris Getz sees the situation heading.
Congrats to Anderson on this milestone. Hopefully, he hits 1000 more.