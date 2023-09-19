White Sox: Touki Toussaint has been an up-and-down starter in 2023
Chicago White Sox pitching has been up and down almost all season. Some of the faces of the pitching staff that started the season are no longer with the team. Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn are gone along with Kendall Graveman and Reynaldo Lopez.
New faces have taken their place, guys like Jess Scholtens and the subject of this article, Touki Toussaint have stepped in and started to provide us a glimpse of the future of White Sox starting pitching.
Toussaint has been pitching for the White Sox as a part of their regular rotation for a while now and has shown some promise. Yes, just like every other player on the roster he has had his down moments.
Toussaint has been in the Major Leagues since 2018 when he came in with the Atlanta Braves organization.
He was most recently with the Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Guardians before coming to the White Sox in the middle of the season this year. Most originally, Toussaint came in as a first-round draft pick (16th overall) of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Chicago White Sox have had Touki Toussaint come in and pitch a lot.
His travels through the Majors have been up and down. He hasn’t seen a whole lot of action, starting in just 37 games and having a record of 14 wins and 14 losses. His ERA, over the course of his career, is 5.36 and his WHIP is 1.47.
I would suspect that Toussaint will end up being in the mix for a starter’s role in 2024 depending on just how much Chris Getz wants to gut the team and make it “new”.
I think that if Toussaint has a strong end to the season and works hard this offseason, he will definitely be a part of the White Sox starting rotation next year.
Toussaint has been an okay performer since coming to the White Sox earlier this season. It has been far from spectacular.
He can get the job done and has his moments just like any other pitcher playing for the White Sox, or any other team for that matter. He’s still fairly young (27) so he still has room to grow but this is about what you're going to get from him.
The Sox will be needing some pitchers to help fill the void that has been left by some of the more senior starting pitchers on the staff and guys like Toussaint can help out.
The Chicago White Sox are a team that’s headed in a direction that we are sure of yet. Will they go down the same path that they have gone down with the previous leadership administration or will they chart a new course?
We can only hope that they chart a new course to help bring this team up and make it ready for what we hope are many post-season visits in the future.