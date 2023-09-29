White Sox: Touki Toussaint's good season came to an end
The Chicago White Sox are one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball. Almost everyone in the organization has been a major disappointment in the last 12 months. People have lost their jobs, change has been made, and more change is coming.
However, there are a few good stories that have come from this. One of them is the story of Touki Toussaint who has had a decent year as a starting pitcher. He should be very proud of the year that he has had.
On Thursday, he made his final start of the 2023 season. He only went 4.0 innings but he started well enough for the White Sox to win. He only gave up one run on three hits with three walks and four strikeouts. The White Sox did end up winning the game by a final score of 3-1.
Earlier in the year, Toussaint was thrust into the starting rotation for good once the White Sox started to stack up a few trades.
The White Sox and Touki Toussaint should be happy with his year.
That couldn't have been easy but he did just good enough. Now that his season is over, he can reflect on it and all the positives that come from it.
The White Sox are going to need some pitchers to pitch next season. They probably aren't going to be a good team but this will be an opportunity for Toussaint to keep the good vibes going.
Who knows, maybe a good team will look to him for some pitching depth by the trade deadline if he continues to pitch well.
It is a shame that the White Sox were unable to take advantage of the good play out of Toussaint. He came out of nowhere to have a good year.
If they were a great team that was in the heat of a playoff race and he was pitching well with them, he would be getting much more praise. It will be interesting to see what happens to him in the future.