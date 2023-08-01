The White Sox didn't trade Dylan Cease and will try to contend in 2024
The Chicago White Sox made some big-time trades over the last few weeks. These trades suggest that changes are coming to the organization.
Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly, Kendall Graveman, Jake Burger, and Keynan Middleton have all been traded away. Some are more surprising than others.
One name that was seen as a possibility to be traded is Dylan Cease. He was not traded although there was some debate as to whether or not he would be.
The Baltimore Orioles ended up going in a different direction and nobody else was willing to pay the price it would have cost to add Cease.
The Chicago White Sox didn't trade Dylan Cease before the deadline.
He is a cost-controlled pitcher that is elite when he has his best stuff. Now, it is a question as to what the plan is for him.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today had a tweet with a report that may surprise people. First, he confirmed that the White Sox did not trade Dylan Cease. He also confirmed that they plan on contending in 2024.
Nightengale gets a lot of things messed up with his reporting but his White Sox news is spot on. You can believe that the White Sox front office believes this and is going to try and win again in 2024.
That may or may not be delusional but it is their plan. So does that mean they keep Cease, Eloy Jimenez, Tim Anderson, and others during the off-season? That is going to be interesting to watch as time goes on.
Things are probably going to get pretty ugly in terms of wins and losses down the stretch. They traded a lot of their good players and now have to play the rest of the season without them. They should focus on getting through 2023 healthy at this point.
Would it have been nice to see them move Dylan Cease for a haul? Yes. Yes it would have. However, they can still do that in the off-season if things change.
The trade deadline has come and gone and now it is time to turn the page. Hopefully, enough things were done to better the organization in the long-term.