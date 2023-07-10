White Sox Trade Rumors: 4 players are considered untouchable
The Chicago White Sox are not a good baseball team. We are at the All-Star break with not much time left before the trade deadline on August 1st.
Rick Hahn should not be the guy in charge of all of this but it appears that he will be so fasten your seatbelts. It might get a little ugly here over the next few weeks.
Jon Heyman of The New York Post and Audacy Sports told 670 The Score's Mully And Haugh Show some things on Monday that will turn heads.
He believes that the White Sox are ready to sell and as early as this week. He thinks that everyone is on the table to be traded except for four players.
The Chicago White Sox have four players they really want to keep.
Those four players are Luis Robert Jr., Eloy Jimenez, Dylan Cease, and Andrew Vaughn. Those names make sense but it would also make sense to keep all doors open because of where the White Sox are in their organization.
Luis Robert Jr. sticking around makes the most sense. He is having the best season of any player on the team. He is, as you know, the one representing the White Sox in Seattle at the All-Star Game.
Of course, Dylan Cease was the American League Cy Young runner-up in 2022 so we all know how good he is as well. He isn't repeating that season right now but he is still outstanding. The White Sox would love to have Cease for the long haul.
Eloy Jimenez is loaded with talent in his bat. When he is healthy, he is a game-changer. Unless the package is overwhelming, keeping him makes a ton of sense.
As for Andrew Vaughn, this one is a bit different than the other three. He has yet to prove that he can be a legit game-changer with his bat which is what he was drafted to do. However, his youth is what makes the White Sox feel they should keep him unless the return is hefty.
That does leave lots of good players available like Tim Anderson, Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn, and Kendall Graveman. All of these guys could end up helping a contender in 2023 if the White Sox decided to move on. Big decisions are coming and fast.