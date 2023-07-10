White Sox Trade Rumors: 4 players to try and move right now
Well, it's safe to say that the Chicago White Sox's season hasn't gone the way the organization has wanted it to but for the fans of the club, it hasn't been all that surprising.
After dropping their most recent series to the St. Louis Cardinals, the White Sox finished the first half of the 2023 MLB season with a 38-54 record, the fifth-lowest winning percentage in all of baseball.
As unfortunate as it is, it's time to make some significant structural changes, which means letting go of notable players in exchange for an opportunity to have a much better baseball club in the future.
The White Sox have pieces to work with but it will require letting some go in order to give this team a chance to shine once again.
Here are six players that the Chicago White Sox must let go of before the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline (which is on August 1st):
Tim Anderson
Tim Anderson's season has been nothing short of a disaster in 2023.
Tim Anderson has statistically been one of the worst hitters in baseball this season. Remember the days when Chicago fans would debate who the best shortstop is in the city? Well, between Tim Anderson and Detroit Tiger Javier Baez, it's a coin-flip of disappointment at this point in time.
In 2023, Anderson has a -1.6 WAR, a .263 slugging percentage, and an OPS+ of 46. Whether he is in his head or just having a bad season, his vibe/lack of confidence is destroying the White Sox's clubhouse.
Grifol's choice of keeping him at the top of the order is another crucial negative. It's fair to say Anderson shouldn't even be in the starting lineup at this point in time.
While no "serious" news of trade talks has officially come out about Anderson yet, the Los Angeles Dodgers make the most sense in realistic terms.
They need a long-term shortstop, and once Anderson leaves Chicago, it'll act as a reset button for himself. Hopefully, he gets back to the point he was at previously in his impressive MLB career.