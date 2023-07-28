The White Sox trade Tim Anderson to the Marlins in one of these 3 packages
The Chicago White Sox have tons of rumors swirling! Things are crazy in Major League Baseball right now with the trade deadline coming up quickly.
The August 1st deadline is going to be fun and the White Sox are in it as sellers. It would be nice to see them as buyers because that would mean the team is good but that is just not the reality of the situation.
Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez have already been sent to the Los Angeles Angels. Lance Lynn is surrounded by trade rumors as well and should be moved in short order.
Now, it is Tim Anderson who has rumors about specific teams being in on him. The Miami Marlins, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, are looking at him. If a trade were to get done between these two, it might look something like this:
Trade One
The Chicago White Sox and Miami Marlins could pull off a simple trade.
If you don't think Tim Anderson is going to fetch the Chicago White Sox much, then they shouldn't trade him.
What is the point of trading him now if he can't even get the White Sox a halfway decent prospect back in return?
Jacob Amaya is a shortstop in the Miami Marlins system so this would be a one-for-one deal swapping shortstops at different levels.
Amaya is the number eight prospect in the Miami Marlins' system. He has a high ceiling and could be in Major League Baseball full-time soon.
Right now, he is sitting in AAA waiting for that opportunity to reach the next level. Obviously, if the White Sox traded Tim Anderson away, there would be a spot at the shortstop position opening up. That is something for both sides to consider.