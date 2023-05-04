White Sox unable to sweep the Twins on Thursday afternoon
The Chicago White Sox lost on Thursday afternoon by a final score of 7-3. It was a loss that came in extra innings which isn’t what you want to see for this team while they are playing at home.
Lucas Giolito got the start for the White Sox in this series finale against the Minnesota Twins and he was brilliant. He gave up one run on two hits with three walks over 7.0 innings pitched. He struck out 7 in another outstanding start.
Eloy Jimenez got the White Sox out to a 2-0 lead early so Lucas left the game with a 2-1 lead. Giolito gave himself and his team a chance to win the ballgame.
As has been all season long, however, the bullpen didn’t do anyone any favors. Reynaldo Lopez gave up a solo shot which allowed the Twins to tie the game at 2.
When extra innings came around, the White Sox wasted a couple of golden opportunities to win the game which brought them to the 12th inning. In the top of the 12th, someone finally broke through as the Twins scored five runs to take a 7-2 lead.
The Chicago White Sox weren't able to sweep the Minnesota Twins.
As expected, that was enough for the Twins to win the baseball game. It was a good effort in the early stages of the game but some missed chances in extras were the difference in the game.
The loss ends what was a three-game winning streak for the White Sox. They won their first series of the year here against the Minnesota Twins but they were unable to complete the sweep.
Instead of moving within six games of first place (The Twins are in first), they remain eight games back. That is much less ideal but it is the hole that the White Sox need to dig out of.
The White Sox now head to Cincinnati to take on the Reds there. This will be a chance for the White Sox to get back on the winning side of things. If they keep stringing together series wins, they can get back in this thing.