White Sox vs Angels game one was a very good pitcher's duel
The Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels took each other on in game one of their series on Monday. Of course, a game like that features a lot of talent on both sides.
The problem for both sides is that all of this talent hasn't led to much winning over the years which is never good to see.
Shohei Ohtani and Luis Robert Jr. entered the game as the number one and number two home run guys in the American League. Well, to nobody's surprise, they each hit a solo shot in this game.
That was all of the offense given up by the two starting pitchers that had an amazing duel. Dylan Cease and Reid Detmers each gave up that solo shot to the other team's star hitter while shutting down everybody else.
The Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels saw some great pitching.
Cease went 6.0 innings and Detmers went 7.0. They each had 10 strikeouts as well which shows how nasty their stuff was in this game.
Unfortunately, the game was at a 1-1 tie when they left so it was a no-decision for both of them either way. You'd like to see at least one guy pull out a win from a game like that but it wasn't the case.
The Angels won the game as Aaron Bummer and Yasmani Grandal made a few really bad mistakes that led to a wild pitch/past ball offense.
The Angels walked it off because Grandal couldn't handle a breaking pitch from Bummer for the second time in the inning.
There are some folks that might just remember the game for ending like that but they should remember how good of a pitcher's duel it was.
The fact that each team let up a solo shot to the other team's best player and had 10 strikeouts shows just how even it was. It was a lot of fun to watch a game like that.
It would be amazing to see that level of pitching continue on Tuesday night. We've seen amazing performances like that from Michael Kopech this year and we all know what Shohei Ohtani is doing on the mound this year as well. This matchup should be just as fun to watch.