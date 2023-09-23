The White Sox were defeated by Chris Sale, Red Sox
The Chicago White Sox are pretty far removed from having Chris Sale as the ace of their staff. However, the fan base will always remember him and how amazing he was when he was with the Chicago White Sox.
Yoan Moncada and Michael Kopech are also players that still suit up for the White Sox and they will always be linked to the Chris Sale trade. For the rest of Sale’s career, White Sox fans will think about it when the two face off.
On Friday night, the White Sox faced Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park to kick off the final road series of the season. This was a game that actually had some intrigue late because of the score.
Neither team is going to the playoffs but the players on each squad still have some dignity left to show. Nobody wants to just give up when there is still some season left, especially when your future in the league could depend on it.
Sale dominated the White Sox in this game which was totally to be expected. He went 5.0 innings pitched and gave up no runs on three hits. He walked one batter and struck out seven. Boston even scored a run in the 5th to make it 1-0 and Sale left with a chance for a win.
Shockingly, the White Sox took a 2–1 lead right when he left. They held that lead until the 8th inning when Boston scored another two runs to take a 3-2 lead. Of course, they would hold onto that score and win.
The White Sox don’t do a lot of winning so this isn’t that surprising. It just would have been cool to see them end up winning a game despite being dominated by Sale. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case.
The pitching was pretty good for the White Sox as well. Sale dominated and didn’t give up a run but Touki Toussaint was great in his own right. He went 6.1 innings and gave up just one run on five hits. He walked two batters and struck out two.
The White Sox are that much closer to the end of the season. The beginning of the end starts on Saturday night in game two against the Red Sox. Dylan Cease will start for the White Sox against Nick Pivetta of the Red Sox.