White Sox: What 3 trade packages would look like for Juan Soto
The Chicago White Sox are a team that is lost. They won two in a row to split a series with the Los Angeles Angels and now their record has climbed to an unremarkable 36-47.
The thing is, however, they are so bad and their prospect pool is drained so they might as well have some fun. There is also the fact that they play in such a bad division that good things could happen if they just find a way to be average.
With that puny record, they are sitting only 4.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians who are tied for first place in the AL Central. That is very doable for the White Sox.
One team that is just as disappointing as the White Sox right now is the San Diego Padres. They are 37-44 which is also good for fourth place in their division.
The Chicago White sox and San Diego Padres have a lot in common.
The difference is that the three teams ahead of them, the Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Francisco Giants, are all great baseball teams that are probably playoff bound.
Those three are all within 2.5 games of each other while the Padres sit 10.5 back. It might be time for a fire sale in San Diego. The Chicago White Sox should have a little bit of fun if nothing else.
It would certainly be fun to acquire someone that is considered to be elite if the Padres put them on the trade block. Juan Soto, who they acquired from the Washington Nationals last season, fits that mold.
It is almost impossible to see the White Sox making a move like that but it would be amazing to see them do it. If they were crazy enough to go for it, these are some dream trade packages: