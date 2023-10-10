The White Sox wished the Blackhawks well on social media
The Chicago White Sox are one of five major men's pro teams in the Chicagoland area. They share the baseball hearts of fans with the Chicago Cubs but every other sport only has one team.
The National Hockey League season is about to begin and the Chicago Blackhawks are the talk of the town. They won the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery which allowed them to select Connor Bedard who is going to be a generational talent in the league.
Bedard is one of the most hyped-up prospects in the history of the NHL. Think of the hype that surrounded Bryce Harper when he came to MLB back in the day. We can only hope that Bedard is as good at hockey as Harper is at baseball at the pro level.
As mentioned before, the excitement is high. On Tuesday afternoon, the White Sox sent their well wishes to the Blackhawks on social media.
It is nice seeing the Chicago White Sox wish the Chicago Blackhawks well.
The graphic that the White Sox posted is incredible. It features three Blackhawks players in very different settings. They have Seth Jones in Blackhawks gear while Connor Murphy is in the back wearing a White Sox jersey with his number five on it.
The coolest part of the whole thing is Connor Bedard skating in hockey equipment while wearing a White Sox version of a hockey sweater. Tommy Hawk (Blackhawks mascot) and South Paw (White Sox mascot) seem to be having a good time in the picture as well. This graphic rules.
It is always nice to see the local teams supporting each other on social media. The sports scene in Chicago has been bad lately as all five teams missed the playoffs for the second year in a row (the play-in game shouldn't count for the Chicago Bulls).
The Blackhawks will kick-off their season on Tuesday night when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. Hopefully, the Hawks can play well to make the winter in Chicago better while baseball fans wait for spring training.