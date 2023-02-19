Why Dylan Cease will win the Cy Young Award in 2023
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease may have not gotten a single first-place vote in the voting for the Cy Young Award in 2022 but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t worthy of being mentioned in the same breath as the Cy Young Award. Cease had a monster season in 2022 and is poised to do the same, if not even better in 2023.
The youngster still has room to improve and if he does so this season, that will put him over the top and earn him a Cy Young Award.
Ceases’ numbers last year were beyond solid. He started a total of 32 games and went 14-8 in those contests. He managed an earned run average of 2.20 in 184 innings of play with 227 strikeouts. Cease had a record-setting string in last year’s effort allowing one or no runs in 14 consecutive starts.
He is clearly one of the better starting pitchers in the entire league.
Cease had slowly been building up to where he got to in 2022. This climb can only continue and, as long as he stays healthy and get some support from his defense. He could wind up with even better numbers in 2023 than he did in 2022.
The Chicago White Sox have high hopes for Dylan Cease in 2023.
And if those numbers are better, he’s a near lock to win the Cy Young Award in 2023.
Cease has a few pitches in his arsenal that he uses but his slider is his best pitch. His slider is deadly and it promises to be just as effective this season. Cease’s slider got so effective and so popular he even wrote a poem about it.
That slider is one potent pitch and will serve him well in 2023.
There are a host of other pitches that Cease possess that he can use to get by on the mound. He has a strong four-seam fastball but he used that less in 2022. He has a curveball and a changeup that he uses as well but his slider is his bread and butter.
He was able to cut down on his home runs allowed in 2022. The 27-year-old righty improved in so many areas last year.
Last year’s momentum will carry him into the 2023 season on a high note and could help him forge his way toward a Cy Young Award.
Cease is a key member of the White Sox's strong pitching rotation. He’s going to get plenty of opportunities to shine and, barring injury, should be able to get the most out of his starts.
Ceases’ value will continue to rise and fans, as well as the media, will see just how good he is compared to the rest of the League.
So, don’t be shocked if Cease manages to close the gap this year and earn himself a Cy Young Award. He has the capability, we saw it in 2022. He has the skill and ability as well as the opportunity.
It’s just up to him to shine and it’s a good bet that he will.