Why Chicago White Sox fans should be excited for 2024
The White Sox season will be better than expected.
The 2023 Chicago White Sox broke me, and I bet they did the same to you. There were culture issues, players were sleeping in the bullpen, and Tim Anderson got knocked out by Jose Ramirez. It felt like a nightmare that would never end until general manager Rick Hahn and vice president Ken Williams were let go from the organization.
The White Sox were one of the most disappointing teams in all of sports last season. The American League Central was widely considered the worst division in baseball, and the Sox did not come close to winning it. A team that was viewed as a dark horse in 2023 finished 4th overall in the division with only 61 wins. It was their first time losing 100 games since 2018.
New general manager Chris Getz has been reshaping this roster in his first off-season as the lead decision-maker. There will be plenty of new faces this year, some of whom fans anticipate will have a large role with the Sox shortly. The team will not be competing in 2024, so what should White Sox fans be looking forward to this upcoming season?
Here are a few reasons why White Sox fans should be excited for the 2024 season.
Luis Robert Jr.
Fans knew Luis Robert Jr. was elite, but nobody was expecting him to have the type of season he had in 2023. The 26-year-old outfielder hit a career-high 38 home runs, drove in 80 runs, and swiped 20 bags. He was selected to his first career All-Star Game and competed in the Home Run derby. Arguably the biggest aspect of his game last year was that he appeared in 145 games, the first time he's played in over 100 games in a season.
Robert Jr. was the heart and soul of this team last year, but this season is different. This is the time when Robert Jr. needs to cement himself as one of the best outfielders in baseball. Last season didn't mean much, and this season won't mean much either, but now is the time for Robert Jr. to show the rest of Major League Baseball he is special. Fans should anticipate a similar season to 2023, and be excited for what is in store for 2024.
I believe that general manager Chris Getz anticipates a quick turnaround for the Chicago White Sox. Robert Jr. is under contract through the 2025 season, with team options in the 2026 and 2027 seasons. If Getz wanted a long rebuild, he would deal Robert Jr. for a haul of prospects. Luis is a part of this team's long-term plans, and he has a chance to show why he is the main piece to build this franchise around.