Will the Chicago White Sox reach 100 losses this season?
This has been one of the worst seasons in the history of the Chicago White Sox. Although there may have been a few years in which their record was worse the circumstances were clearly different.
The White Sox were supposed to be a consistent powerhouse by the year 2023. Instead, they were a very mediocre 81-81 team in 2022 and have been one of the worst teams in the league in 2023.
Both of those bad seasons came in a year when winning was expected. They were great in 2020 and 2021 and then they completely blew it. This is something that will be hard to come back from.
The last time the White Sox lost 100 games was the 2018 season. They were bad by design that season and they went 62-100. They got Andrew Vaughn out of that season but now they are hoping that even he can be better.
The Chicago White Sox are in a bad spot coming into the final few weeks.
You have to go back to 1970 for the last time they lost 100 or more before that! 1948 and 1932 are the only other times that they did it before that. This isn’t something they do often which is remarkable for how overall bad they usually are.
Well, is this going to be a rare year in which they lose 100 or more games? It is looking that way. They are currently 57-92. That means they need six more wins to avoid it and they only play 13 more.
Going 6-7 over a 13-game stretch might be too much to ask from this bad White Sox team. This is truly one of the worst teams in franchise history. Getting to the century mark in losses feels very likely right now.
Following this upcoming three-game series with the Washington Nationals, they will take on the Boston Red Sox for three as they close out the road portion of their schedule at Fenway Park.
After that, they come home for three against the Arizona Diamondbacks and three against the San Diego Padres. There are some winnable games in there but the White Sox may not care and still lose.
Of the remaining teams on the schedule, the Diamondbacks are the only ones that could be going to the playoffs. The White Sox may play a very big role in that race for the NL Wild Card with the D-Backs coming to town.
It does seem like there are enough losses in there to get them over that 100 mark. It should be very intriguing to see how much this is talked about after the season is over.