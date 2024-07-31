Winners and losers of the Chicago White Sox-Dodgers-Cardinals 3-team trade involving Erick Fedde and Tommy Pham
It was no surprise that the Chicago White Sox would be sellers entering the trade deadline this season.
It was apparent in April that this team had a chance to be one of the worst ever. Doubtless, the trade deadline is an exciting time to see if the team could acquire pieces that could become building blocks for a new beginning.
Erick Fedde was a pleasant surprise for the White Sox this year and was one of the most desired arms at the deadline. The Sox ended up shipping him in a three-team trade to the Cardinals, receiving Miguel Vargas and two minor-league prospects from the Dodgers.
The return seemed underwhelming and let's look into the winners and losers of the deal.
Winners
Miguel Vargas
According to MLB.com, in 2023 Miguel Vargas was the 37th best prospect in all of baseball. Unfortunately for the talented multi-positional prospect, he hasn’t been given much opportunity to display his talents on the Dodgers due to the bevy of fantastic players ahead of him.
In only 71 ABs this year, Vargas has an OPS+ of 107, which is slightly above the league average. However, on the White Sox, he will have almost unlimited chances to prove himself worthy of everyday playing time.