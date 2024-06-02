Would Jerry Reinsdorf selling the Chicago White Sox fix the team's problems?
By Todd Welter
The Chicago White Sox are the worst team in baseball. They are back to being historically bad instead of fun bad.
The team saw a title window abruptly slam shut last season mostly because of internal dysfunction and incompetence. Owner Jerry Reinsdorf has been the one constant in the team's decay since the organization won the 2008 AL Central.
Reinsdorf's unwillingness to hand over a $100 million contract or extension, the going rate for premium talent, rehiring Tony La Russa during the last competitive window, and putting self-imposed spending restrictions is a big reason the White Sox are a mess.
Add in his conducting the worst general manager search known to mankind last summer, and that is a big reason why Jerry just selling the team will cure the White Sox' problems.
Ozzie Guillen Jr recently made a fair point about being careful what you wish for. The Guillen family has deep ties to Reinsdorf so you might be saying it is just a loyal take, but take out biases from both sides and it makes sense to be cautious to go with the devil you do not know. On the flip side, it still does not dismiss the calls to sell the team.
Here is the thing, historically speaking, Jerry Reinsdorf is the one owner in franchise history who has spent money. Charles Comiskey was so cheap that the 1919 White Sox threw a World Series. Bill Veeck is celebrated for making the Sox a draw and keeping them in Chicago in the 1970s. He also was not wealthy enough to afford big payrolls once free agency rolled out.
Reinsdorf did give Albert Belle one of the first double-digit annual salaries in MLB history. The 2022 club may have been a huge underachiever but the payroll was over $200 million. Plus, spending does not automatically buy you a World Series just ask the New York Mets and the San Diego Padres last season.
As Ozzie Guillen Jr said during the Blackout Show Podcast, a deep-pocketed owner can come in and be even worse. Just ask the Washington Commanders and the Oakland Athletics fanbases.
The final warning for wanting a new owner is that a billionaire might come in and decide to move the club. Again, ask Oakland about that.