Free agents are flying off the board fast for nearly every team except for the Chicago White Sox.

While none of their names have generated high interest, the Sox have a few solid starters that shouldn’t be underestimated just because they didn’t display pinnacle performances this season.

Activity might be picking up, however, as the Washington Nationals recently signed Michael Soroka a one-year, $9 million deal.

As the hot stove begins to cool down and options start dwindling, teams will divert their attention to Chicago’s mid-tier players who add value and depth even if they aren’t the cream of the crop.

Here are the projected destinations for the last five Sox free agents...

RHP Mike Clevinger

Clevinger will have a tough time finding a team this year. Before having season-ending surgery to replace a disk in his neck, Clevinger went 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA and allowed 12 earned runs, gave up four home runs, and walked nine batters in 16.0 innings this year.

Though he’s proven that he can be a dominant pitcher, primarily early in his career with Cleveland, he has a lot of ground to cover to make up for his disappointing on and off-field reputation.

Signs point to Clevinger working his way back up through Triple-A and serving as a long reliever initially but he may move back to the rotation if he proves to be back to his old self. Teams will get the most out of him if they already have a solid rotation and bullpen but need to add depth.

Prediction: Arizona Diamondbacks or Los Angeles Angels

RHP Enyel De Los Santos

De Los Santos has yet to settle in as a relief pitcher.

He’s pitched for six teams in his six-year career and hasn’t been able to stay consistent for longer than two consecutive years. De Los Santos held a combined 5.20 ERA and 1.41 WHIP and allowed 37 earned runs in his 64 appearances with the Padres, Yankees, and Sox.

De Los Santos has a solid fastball that keeps him in business but he needs to tweak his curveball and changeup.

A team with a reputable pitching staff and enough relief pitchers to get through innings five through seven would be most appropriate for De Los Santos. With enough investment and patience, De Los Santos could become a reliable bullpen pitcher.

Prediction: Oakland Athletics or Philadelphia Phillies

RHP Chris Flexen

Flexen’s struggles with the Sox were hard to endure.

Of the 33 games he started, Flexen only won three and evenly split his remaining 30 games between losses and no decisions, and he set a Sox franchise record of 23 consecutive winless starts. Though he held opponents to three earned runs or less in 20 of his starts, Flexen hasn’t had a solid season since 2022. His ERA has been 4.00 and his walk rate has been poor.

The pool of eligible teams to land Flexen is small. To get the most out of Flexen, teams should keep him in the back half of the rotation and have a reliable active lineup that puts runs on the board.

Prediction: Minnesota Twins

3B Yoán Moncada

After a very short year with the Sox, Moncada’s losing credibility as a starting third baseman. He missed 150 games after straining his left abductor in April, leaving him with a career-low of 12 games played.

His injuries don’t seem to be improving, either, after fouling a ball off his right foot on Dec. 15, causing him to miss the Puerto Rican Winter League this offseason. Though he batted .275/.356/.400 in the 12 games he started, his lengthy absences outweigh his hitting.

Moncada would play the best with a team with an established third baseman and DH but wishes to add depth. If he’s healthier than expected, teams can use him as a trade piece or give him more starting chances.

Prediction: Toronto Blue Jays

1B/OF/DH Gavin Sheets

Sheets can and will play better than he has for the last four years, just not with the Sox.

Despite his raw power, Sheets has slashed a middling .230/.295/.385 during his tenure in Chicago. He plays first base, right field, and DH, but is best suited in either first base or DH with his below-average speed and average defense. If he can improve his hitting against lefties and become a more patient batter, Sheets will draw more interest.

Sheets is an adequate starting first baseman who would slot in well at the bottom third of the lineup. His powerful swing can add an unexpected pop and keep pitchers on their toes throughout all nine innings.

Prediction: Washington Nationals