Major League Baseball teams will officially be able to sign free agents beginning this week, and the rumor mill is beginning to swirl. Former MLB GM and current insider Jim Bowden released an offseason primer earlier this week, highlighting the needs and goals for all 30 teams this offseason. According to Bowden, the White Sox will look for pitching upgrades, as most teams do. They will also continue to field offers on Luis Robert Jr. and look to upgrade in the corner outfield. The most surprising note from the piece, however, is that the White Sox will look to trade one of their right-handed hitting infielders. The White Sox have a solid group of young infielders and have to feel good about their current depth, but there also may be too many players and not enough spots. While no names are mentioned, there are a few players the White Sox could shop, so let’s take a look at the options and how likely each one is to be dealt.

2B/1B Lenyn Sosa

We’ll start with the one I believe is the most likely to be traded, and that’s Lenyn Sosa. Sosa is on the heels of a surprising breakout season that saw him launch 22 home runs and drive in 75 runs, both of which led the team. Sosa, a notorious slow-starter, took a few years to get things clicking at the big league level, but seems to have finally found his stroke during at 2025 season that saw him get the most consistent playing time of his career. The hitting ability and power is legit, but he’s not without his flaws. Sosa walked just 18 times all season, leaving his on base percentage under .300 despite a solid .264 batting average. Defensively, it’s been a struggle for Sosa. He originally came up as a shortstop, but has been limited to the right side of the infield in his big league career, and he continues to make mental mistakes in the field and on the bases. As much as the White Sox believe in the hitting ability, Sosa may be the odd-man out in the infield mix, and the White Sox could potentially move him to fill another need.

3B Curtis Mead

Acquired from the Rays at the trade deadline, the former top-100 prospect didn’t show much in his first stint with the White Sox. The White Sox hoped that consistent at bats would help Mead dig into the potential they saw in him. Unfortunately, Mead produced just a .584 OPS in 41 games with the White Sox down the stretch. He should get an opportunity to continue the swing changes he’s been working on this offseason working with the White Sox staff, but he likely doesn’t have much value on the trade market at the moment. It makes more sense for the White Sox to give Mead an extended look in 2026, his age 25 season, to see if he can tap into the upside. A trade here feels unlikely.

2B Chase Meidroth

Originally acquired in the Garrett Crochet deal, Meidroth opened eyes early in the season with his contact ability and outstanding plate discipline. A midseason slump brought the overall numbers down a bit, but Meidroth showed skills that will certainly play at the big league level long-term, and his 1.3 WAR season as a Rookie was a promising start. He may never be a 20 home run threat, but his on-base ability could make him an ideal leadoff hitter on a competitive White Sox team. The White Sox likely view Meidroth as the regular starter at second base in 2026, and I think a trade involving him is highly unlikely.

3B/1B Miguel Vargas

First acquired from the Dodgers at the 2024 trade deadline, Vargas got off to an abysmal start on the south side. His start to 2025 wasn’t much better, but an in-season swing adjustment completely turned his season around. Vargas finished the year with a .717 OPS and 16 home runs, both career-high numbers. He’ll be 26 later this month, and the White Sox view his 2025 campaign as the first step toward a highly productive career. Vargas has played both third base and first base, but he’s looked stronger defensively at first. He may be a third baseman in the long term and the White Sox may bring in someone from the outside at first, but regardless, the White Sox view Miguel Vargas as a key piece of the team moving forward. His chances of being traded are slim-to-none.

As the offseason progresses and the stove gets hotter, the White Sox could certainly trade from the depth of their infield to upgrade other spots on the roster. Whether it’s Lenyn Sosa or a shocker, it’s an interesting idea for Chris Getz to consider, and someone may make him an offer he can’t refuse.