The White Sox may need to trade Lenyn Sosa at this week's trade deadline

I never thought I’d be saying this about the 2025 White Sox, but they might have too many talented infielders.

With Chase Meidroth, Colson Montgomery, Miguel Vargas, and Lenyn Sosa on the roster, the team has come a long way since the days of Nicky Lopez and Jacob Amaya.

With the trade deadline later this week, Chris Getz ought to be asking himself which of these players he envisions as part of the long-term future of the Chicago White Sox.

One such player is Lenyn Sosa, who could be the longest-tenured White Sox player if Luis Robert Jr. is traded this week, despite still being 25 years-old.

Lenyn Sosa is putting it all together

Sosa put himself on the radar for fans back in 2022, where he hit .315 and slugged 23 homers across Double-A and Triple-A and got a taste of the Major Leagues.

Sosa was up and down in 2023 and 2024 and didn’t really put it together at the big league level, but he’s a notorious slow starter, and never really got the consistent at-bats to find his groove.

2025 has been the best season of Sosa’s career, and he’s been a solid presence in the White Sox lineup on offense, especially against lefties. He's hitting .271 with nine (9) home runs on the season.

Sosa's game is still flawed

The main criticisms of Sosa at this point in his career are his plate discipline and his poor defense.

Despite a solid batting average and good contact skills, Sosa chases pitches at an alarming rate, and he lacks the solid on base ability that many of the young players on the roster possess.

Defensively, he’s mostly played second base, and his limited games at first base have featured mental errors. He just hasn’t looked comfortable at the position.

Look where Lenyn Sosa was when he got the throw from third base. pic.twitter.com/03aWuMk46R — jon greenberg (@jon_greenberg) May 25, 2025

Therein lies the problem that Lenyn Sosa being on the roster creates. If Sosa needs to be in the lineup every day, second base is really the only spot he’s comfortable.

Sosa creates White Sox defensive logjam

If Sosa needs to play second base, Chase Meidroth would need to play shortstop to get in the lineup, and Colson Montgomery is displaced to third.

Many scouts believe Montgomery will end up at third base in the long run, but the White Sox have always believed in his ability to play shortstop, and his defense at short has looked much better than his defense at third base in a small sample size so far.

The White Sox have also been tied in rumors to infielders Brett Baty and Mark Vientos at the trade deadline, and any such trade would further crowd the infield situation.

The best solution is trading Lenyn Sosa

The best solution may be to trade Lenyn Sosa. At 25 with multiple years of club control on his contract, the White Sox could capitalize on him finally looking like a solid Major League hitter and send him to a team looking for a lefty-mashing infielder.

The return in a Lenyn Sosa trade likely wouldn’t be anything extravagant, but the White Sox could still land a prospect or two that better fit their roster needs. Moving Sosa would allow the Sox to play Colson Montgomery (SS) and Chase Meidroth (2B) in their natural positions and preserve the DH to give veterans a rest, or to get extra at-bats for Edgar Quero and Kyle Teel.

While Sosa himself could be the DH for the rest of 2025, it feels like a poor fit for him long-term. A starting DH needs to have 25+ home run pop with better plate discipline than Sosa has showed.

Moving Sosa could also make adding a corner infielder like Vientos or Baty more realistic, and give the White Sox more flexibility within their infield.

Whether the White Sox have actually shopped Lenyn Sosa is unclear, but moving him could make a lot of sense as the White Sox look to get playing time for their young players. Only a few days remain until the trade deadline, so we’ll soon see if Chris Getz feels the same way.