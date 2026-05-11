Randal Grichuk's White Sox start must be eating Yankees fans alive

The uncertainty in the White Sox outfield to start the 2026 season hasn’t been terribly surprising. By trading away Luis Robert Jr, the White Sox knew they’d be primarily relying on unproven players to produce in the outfield. Unfortunately, the injury bug has bitten in the wrong place early this season as well. With injuries to Everson Pereira and Austin Hays, the already-thin outfield group got even thinner, and it necessitated the team to add a veteran presence to the lineup. The White Sox signed Randal Grichuk to a major league deal to finish the season after he was let go by the Yankees, and his fast start in Chicago might already have the Yankees kicking themselves.

Grichuk, 34, slashed just .194/.212/.323 in 16 games with the Yankees before being let go. In six games with the White Sox, Grichuk is 3-for-12 with two homers and three RBIs, and his second home run Sunday was a game-tying blast in the ninth inning against a right-hander. This is obviously a very small sample size, but Grichuk has already been more productive in just six games than he was during his Yankees tenure.

Randal Grichuk sends one outta here! pic.twitter.com/0Jq2aLJ9Bd — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 10, 2026

With Hays and Pereira on the shelf, Grichuk should remain a White Sox lineup regular against left-handed pitching, and the availability of primary DH Andrew Benintendi is in question following his late scratch from Saturday’s lineup with neck tightness. Should Benintendi miss any time, Grichuk would likely see more at bats against right-handers as well.

The White Sox entered Monday ranked fourth in baseball with a .767 team OPS against left-handed pitching, and Grichuk has a career .818 OPS against southpaws. Even when Hays and Pereira return, the team should still be able to find a use for him on the roster, and his strong numbers continuing could facilitate a trade deadline deal. Heck, maybe the Yankees would take him back and give the White Sox a prospect this time!

Grichuk's veteran presence could help maintain surprise start

Overall, it’s looking like a savvy move from Chris Getz, who has maintained the stance that the White Sox will continue to look for ways to add talent. At 19-21 and just one game out of the top of the AL Central, the White Sox could even consider adding further talent at the trade deadline if they continue to play strong baseball over the next two months. The expectation going into 2026 was never to compete for a playoff spot, but instead to take a step forward and continue to develop the young talent. The White Sox have so far done both, and they’d like to continue that trend all season long.

It may not have seemed like a big signing at the time, but Randal Grichuk has already made a strong impact on the White Sox lineup, and the team will certainly hope it continues as the season goes on.

And as the White Sox reap the benefits of their savvy signing, the Yankees are certainly kicking themselves for letting him go.