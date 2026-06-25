Recent White Sox international signing already making case for notable promotion

When the White Sox hired Chris Getz as general manager during the 2023 season, it signified a complete organizational shift. From the players, to the coaching staff, to the front office, it was obvious that things needed to change on the south side. Of the many changes the White Sox underwent during this time, one of the more significant was the revamping of their international scouting department. Longtime international scouting director Marco Paddy departed the organization and in came David Keller. With Keller’s first international signing class now playing their first full season, his hire may be already paying off for the White Sox, with one player in particular standing out.

Venezuelan 🇻🇪 OF Sebastián Romero, the second-best prospect and signing for the Chicago White Sox in the current international class, has officially signed for $1.5 million bonus. pic.twitter.com/HIIAnkMKZb — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) January 15, 2026

17-year-old outfielder Sebastian Romero was the second-biggest signing of the White Sox international class, receiving a $1.5 million bonus to join the White Sox from Venezuela. Lauded as a toolsy outfielder that can hit for both contact and power, Romero slots in 18th on the White Sox top 30 prospects list in his debut season. He opened his professional career with the White Sox Dominican Summer League affiliate, which kicked off its season a few weeks ago, and Romero has been the early standout player on that roster.

Romero's early production could be worthy of a promotion

Through 16 DSL games entering Wednesday, Romero is slashing .364/.446/.800 with a 1.246 OPS in 55 at bats. He’s launched six home runs, two triples, and two doubles, and stolen two bases. Romero has struck out 15 times in 16 games, so he’ll need to work on reigning in the strikeout rate, but he’s been making consistent hard contact with the baseball and clearly has some pop in his bat.

If Romero continues hitting over the next few games, the White Sox might want to consider bringing him stateside. Many players excel in the DSL and struggle when they’re brought to the states, but Romero’s pedigree to go along with his production are reason for excitement. White Sox fans have seen their fair share of highly touted international signings not pan out in recent years, and there’s a long way to go with Romero, but early returns are promising. I expect him to move quickly up prospect rankings if his production continues.

As the White Sox build a contender, continuing to develop a strong farm system will be crucial for sustaining contention. Maintaining a strong international pipeline is not only a luxury, but a necessity in today’s game. Sebastian Romero becoming a contributing major leaguer would be an excellent start.