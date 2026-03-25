Ex-White Sox top prospect painfully denied Opening Day spot after great Orioles camp

It’s been a rough go for former White Sox prospect Bryan Ramos over the past two seasons. After putting himself on the radar as a top prospect, he’s been unable to earn himself an extended look at the big league level. A move to the Orioles figured to be his opportunity, but even a strong spring training wasn’t enough, and Ramos will be once again in the market for a new home.

When the White Sox first signed Ramos out of Cuba in 2018, he wasn’t considered a top prospect by most standards. They gave him just 300k for his signing bonus, and he entered the organization still a teenager. A decent start in the Arizona Complex League in 2019 earned Ramos his first promotion to full-season ball in 2021 following the cancelled minor league season in 2020. 2022 was when Ramos really put himself on the map, launching 22 home runs and posting an OPS of .793 between High-A and Double-A. He followed it up with another solid season in 2023 and by 2024, was among the top five prospects in the White Sox organization.

Bryan Ramos launches his first major-league homer 💥 pic.twitter.com/OhLxtjymtH — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 10, 2024

Ramos' tumultuous journey began after 2024 call-up

Ramos earned his first big league call-up in 2024, but struggled to a .585 OPS in 32 games. The addition of Miguel Vargas left him largely without opportunity in 2025, and he played just four games at the big league level. The White Sox designated Ramos for assignment in January and traded him to the Orioles, where he was placed on waivers just three days later and claimed by the Cardinals. He lasted just ten days on the Cardinals roster before once again being designated for assignment and returning to Baltimore on a waiver claim.

Ramos reported to big league camp with the Orioles looking to claim a spot on the bench. He played in 15 Grapefruit League games and slashed .316/.381/.474 with an .855 OPS, opening eyes and forcing himself into the roster mix. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to crack the roster of a much-improved Orioles team, and Ramos was once again designated for assignment this week. While it’s possible Ramos lands a job on a major league club this week, it’s much more likely that he accepts a minor league deal and will once again need to battle his way to the big leagues.

Ramos’ tumultuous offseason is not only an indication of his fading stock as a prospect, but also of the improvement in the White Sox farm system. It wasn’t long ago that Ramos was the third ranked White Sox prospect, and he’s still just 24 years-old. The White Sox have greatly improved their farm over the past two seasons with smart trades and improved drafting, and they can no longer afford to give an endless leash to struggling players.

I sure hope these prospect flame-outs become less and less frequent for the White Sox. The new regime has so far done a better job of scouting and developing players, and they will continue to work on improving in that area. And hopefully Bryan Ramos can find a home soon and turn a bit of adversity into success.