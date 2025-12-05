Red Sox make the trade White Sox probably should've in Pirates swap

MLB offseason action has ramped up this week as all 30 teams get set to head to Orlando for the Winter Meetings. While most of the action has come on the free agent market, trade talks have been active as well. The Pirates and Red Sox completed a deal on Thursday evening that sent right-handed starter Johan Oviedo and two prospects to the Red Sox for outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia and RHP Jesus Travieso. Garcia was MLB Pipeline’s third-ranked prospect in the Red Sox system and will slot in at #6 for the Pirates. In Oviedo, the Red Sox land a promising, controllable starting pitcher with health concerns, but it’s exactly the type of profile a team like the White Sox should be pursuing.

Oviedo, who will be 28 before Opening Day, originally signed with the St. Louis Cardinals out of Cuba in 2016. He made his debut in 2020 with five starts, but posted a 5.47 ERA in that small sample. Oviedo made 14 appearances with the Cardinals in 2021 and his numbers slightly improved. The Cardinals moved Oviedo to the bullpen for the 2022 season, and he improved, posting a 3.20 ERA in 14 appearances before a deadline trade to the Pirates. Pittsburgh immediately moved Oviedo back into the rotation, and he finished the season with seven strong outings, giving the Pirates optimism about his future as a starter. He spent the entire 2023 season in the Pirates rotation, producing a 4.31 ERA in 177.2 innings while showing promising underlying metrics. His career hit a setback in 2024, and he underwent Tommy John surgery that wiped out his entire season. Oviedo returned with a solid nine-start conclusion to the 2025 season, and he’ll now head to the Red Sox fully healthy and looking for a big season.

Johan Oviedo, Filthy 89mph Slider. 😷



6th K pic.twitter.com/n4EV2UqBXC — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 20, 2025

Oviedo’s 6’6 frame allows him to get a ton of extension off the mound, making his mid-90s fastball feel even faster than it is. A heavy dose of sliders and curveballs keep hitters off balance, and opponents have a tough time squaring him up. His biggest issue was his 13.5% walk rate in 2025, but control issues are normal following a major injury. With borderline-elite metrics and a clean bill of health, Oviedo looks primed for a breakout season in 2026.

The White Sox could use another high-upside arm like Oviedo

For a team like the Red Sox, Oviedo is a luxury that they’ll enjoy, but didn’t necessarily need. With Garrett Crochet, Sonny Gray, Brayan Bello, and top prospects Payton Tolle and Connelly Early already in tow, Oviedo simply provides rotation depth and gives them flexibility to move a pitcher for a bat. For the White Sox, who currently have major question marks surrounding their rotation, Oviedo would’ve provided a high-upside, controllable option that could’ve become a big part of the future. Teams like the Red Sox have no problem spending for starting pitching on the free agent market, but the White Sox are highly unlikely to pay to sign a pitcher of Oviedo’s caliber. It’s frustrating to watch contending teams with 7-9 rotation options continue to load up, while taking away methods for rebuilding teams to be creative.

It’s unclear whether the White Sox inquired on Oviedo, or what the asking price would’ve been if they did, but I’d love them to consider similar moves in the future. Smart teams are always looking to maximize upside, even at positions they feel are already a strength. Too many assets is never a bad thing. The White Sox aren’t necessarily in a “buying” position this offseason, but they should be open to any move they feel benefits the team in the long-term. Acquiring a controllable starting pitcher with upside would’ve done just that. But alas, it’s on to the next one.