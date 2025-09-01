Reports of Mike Clevinger joining the White Sox appear to be false

Major League Baseball rosters have expanded as the season enters its final month, with the Chicago White Sox deciding that they would call up left-hander Fraser Ellard and infielder Bryan Ramos to fill the additional two spots on their active roster. Ellard started Monday’s game in place of right-hander Aaron Civale, who is now with their crosstown rival, the Chicago Cubs.

Ramos should get some looks at third base to see what he can bring for next season. He will need to make the most of his opportunities in order to have a chance at a spot for next season, with Miguel Vargas likely to miss the rest of the season, but presumably penciled into 2026. These additions both make more sense than Mike Clevinger, whose arrival was rumored before Monday's moves became official.

White Sox To Select Mike Clevinger https://t.co/K18jFcoAlL pic.twitter.com/TJ9D0ciS5J — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) September 1, 2025

Mike Clevinger, thankfully, won’t be joining the Chicago White Sox this September 1st

The reports that Clevinger was getting promoted are false (at least, for now), with Jim Margalus of SoxMachine retracting his report. Margalus had initially reported that Clevinger was another name in consideration as one of their September call-ups, and perhaps could've join Ellard and Ramos if a third name had gone down/DFA'd to create a third roster spot.

Clearly, some wires got crossed along the way.

Fraser Ellard was also called up. Mike Clevinger is not among the initial moves, contrary to what I heard in Nashville. Based on the reaction, many may not regret the error, but I do. — Jim Margalus (@SoxMachine) September 1, 2025

Clevinger, 34, was signed to a minor-league deal in the offseason and had his contract selected to make the White Sox Opening Day roster after putting together a decent spring training. Clevinger’s success in spring training didn’t carry over to the regular season; he posted an 0-2 record with a 7.94 ERA in 5.2 innings (eight games).

After getting outrighted to Triple-A, Clevinger performed slightly better, posting a 4-2 record with a 4.22 ERA in 79.0 innings (18 games). This performance with the Charlotte Knights was never good enough to earn him another promotion, even with all the injuries the Sox absorbed this season.

White Sox fans can rest easy knowing that Clevinger isn’t getting called up, as he is not well-liked among the fan base for his off-field issues. Clevinger’s off-field issues and poor play on the field (a 9-14 record with a 4.24 ERA in 36 career games with the organization, bogging down his solid work in 2023 with '24-'25 struggles), have fans questioning why he remains with the organization.

Thankfully, for their sake, it doesn’t appear Clevinger will be donning a White Sox uniform this season, or in the future. Turning 35 and a free agent after this season, Clevinger has likely played his last year with the White Sox.