The Chicago White Sox have 1 big positional question that needs to be answered

The Chicago White Sox will have to answer one big positional question as the season winds down and they enter the offseason.

That's quite a change from where thigns were at the beginning of the season. Back then, they had at least five positions up for grabs, now it's down to just one or two.

It appears that rookies Colson Montgomery and Chase Meidroth have secured their spots as middle infielders, with an outside chance that Montgomery moves to third base down the line.

Catchers Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero have secured their places as the two primary catchers for the White Sox, but it could turn into a rotation of three with Korey Lee getting recalled from Triple-A.

The outfield has taken shape for the most part, and the current outfield alignment of Andrew Benintendi, Luis Robert Jr., and Mike Tauchman will likely be the same coming into 2026. Robert Jr. is a potential free agent after this season, but the White Sox are expected to pick up his $20 million club option.

Tauchman will be in the final year of arbitration before becoming a free agent. The White Sox will likely tender him a contract for next season after putting together a solid season after being non-tendered by the Chicago Cubs last season. Whether Tauchman is an everyday starter in 2026 remains up in the air, but he'll get his fair share of at-bats.

That leaves one real position up for grabs: first base. Depending on how the White Sox play Montgomery and Meidroth next season, another infield spot could come available. But for now, first base is the most obvious "hole" that needs to be filled.

The White Sox have options internally, but they should also look for a solution to the problem on the free agent or trade markets.

Internal options for the White Sox at first base

On the big league roster, the White Sox have three players who have played first base for them this season. They should all continue to get looks there for the rest of the 2025 season. Miguel Vargas, Lenyn Sosa, and Curtis Mead are all options for the White Sox moving forward.

Vargas (55 games) and Sosa (20 games) should get the bulk of the reps at first base, with both swinging the bat well. Mead (seven games) has more defensive versatility, as he should also see time at third base.

The White Sox also have 26-year-old Tim Elko down in the minors, who has had some brief stints in MLB this year, but failed to make the most of his opportunities.

"We're not, obviously, committing to anyone over there at first base," Venable told Jack Ankony of SI on Saturday. "By the end of the season, you're going to see Vargas over there, Mead, Sosa. Obviously, we still have Elko in Triple-A. We have a number of guys that are going to be over there, and we'll see what they can do."

All could be viable options, but none offer the most important part about playing first base - having consistent power production. First and third base are spots in the infield, similar to left and right field, where a player would ideally have above-average power, generating 25-40 home runs in a season.

The last player to hit 30 home runs in a season for the White Sox was José Abreu, who hit 30 in 2021. Abreu is also the last White Sox first baseman to hit that many in a season, with Paul Konerko being the only one to hit over 40 (41 in 2004).

Of the internal options, Lenyn Sosa has showcased the most power this season. He currently leads the team with 17 home runs and 59 RBIs.

The White Sox should fill first base through trade or free agency

This offseason's free agent class at first base will be better than last year's group, with one name, Pete Alonso, possibly making another go at getting his mega deal.

Other names who will be potential free agents are: Josh Naylor, Paul Goldschmidt, Rhys Hoskins (mutual option), Carlos Santana, Justin Turner, Josh Bell, LaMonte Wade Jr., Wilmer Flores, Donovan Solano, Ty France, and Connor Joe, according to MLB.com.

The White Sox don’t realistically have a chance at signing someone like Alonso. That would require the largest contract in franchise history, and the Sox shown time and time again that they are not willing to swim in the deeper waters.

Players like Paul Goldschmidt, Rhys Hoskins, and even LaMonte Wade Jr., however, are more obtainable options for the White Sox to sign. All three won’t require anything longer than a two or three-year deal. A one-year contract could even be on the table.

The White Sox could also pursue a trade to fill their need, with a few players likely to be dealt this offseason. The Boston Red Sox could end up trading away Nathaniel Lowe in the offseason, with Triston Casas returning for 2026. Lowe has one more year of arbitration before becoming a free agent in 2027.

Whatever the White Sox decide to do, they need to figure out a solution before things get out of hand. First base is one of the more underappreciated positions in baseball, as it requires someone to be good on their feet, have great hands, and be a solid power hitter at the plate. A good one can be hard to come by.