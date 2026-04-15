Rising White Sox prospect and Team Italy standout earns first big league call-up

The youth movement on the south side of Chicago has continued. Just one day after top pitching prospect Noah Schultz made his Major League debut against the Tampa Bay Rays, the White Sox have called up versatile prospect Sam Antonacci for his big league debut. Antonacci, the 9th-ranked prospect in the White Sox system by MLB Pipeline, will start at second base for the White Sox for Wednesday night’s game against the Rays. To clear up a roster spot, the White Sox designated OF Dustin Harris for assignment.

Sam Antonacci has arrived🤩 pic.twitter.com/Vra5o5RO2U — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 15, 2026

Antonacci, 23, was selected by the White Sox in the 5th round of the 2024 draft out of Coastal Carolina University. He made his organizational debut in his draft year, posting a .903 OPS in 23 games with Low-A Kannapolis. The White Sox were aggressive with Antonacci, assigning him to Winston-Salem to start his 2025 season, where he posted an OPS of .837 in 64 games and earned a promotion to Birmingham. His production continued in Double-A and past the regular season, and he starred in the Arizona Fall League. Antonacci’s excellent year earned the attention of Team Italy, and he was a regular during their improbable WBC run this spring.

Antonacci's professional approach will heavily impact the White Sox lineup

Antonacci brings the White Sox an excellent approach at the plate and a high baseball IQ. He doesn’t have a ton of power in his profile, but he’s hit two home runs in his first 14 games in Charlotte this season after only hitting five last year, so it’s possible he’s added some power this offseason. In his stint with Triple-A, Antonacci went 15-for-48 (.313) with two homers, two doubles, and a 15/8 K/BB ratio. While he was drafted as an infielder, Antonacci has played several games in left field early this season. The White Sox infield is basically set with Murakami, Meidroth, Vargas, and Montgomery in the starting spots, so the quicker path to playing time for Antonacci would come via the outfield.

Antonacci joins Schultz as top ten prospects in the organization to make their big league debut early in 2026, and more should be on the way. Starting pitchers Hagen Smith and Tanner McDougal are both in Triple-A and should be in line for a call-up at some point this season. Outfielder Braden Montgomery is starting to heat up after a slow start and could be a candidate for a call-up if he continues to produce. William Bergolla Jr. looks like one of the better contact hitters in the minor leagues and could spend time in Chicago this season.

I’d expect Antonacci to receive regular playing time now that he’s arrived in Chicago. With Austin Hays and Andrew Benintendi expected to get time in left field, the White Sox could take advantage of Antonacci’s versatility and use him in a few different positions this season. Regardless, he is certain to have a positive impact on the young White Sox roster.

Congratulations to Sam and I look forward to watching him play on the south side for years to come!