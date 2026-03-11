White Sox young stars destroying Team USA ended with a nightmare twist

In what will surely go down as one of the craziest sports nights in a long time, the NFL saw the Baltimore Ravens back out of a blockbuster trade, the NBA saw the greatest individual game performance since Wilt Chamberlain, and Team Italy pulled off the biggest upset in World Baseball Classic history. The improbable victory in Houston came on the backs of young White Sox players Kyle Teel and Sam Antonacci. But what started off as an incredible triumph took a turn for the worse in the 6th inning, when White Sox catcher Kyle Teel exited the game with an apparent hamstring injury, turning a dream scenario into a potential nightmare.

White Sox catcher Kyle Teel is coming out of the game and limping off the field after hitting a double down the line for team Italy. Looks like he pulled something between first and second. Brutal. Teel's had a brilliant game for Italy, homering as they lead Team USA, 5-0. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 11, 2026

Teel got Team Italy on the board in the second with an opposite-field home run against USA starter Nolan McLean. Two batters later, White Sox infielder Sam Antonacci turned around an inside fastball and drove it into the bullpen to make it a 3-0 game. Teel later walked in his second at-bat, then came up in the sixth against Yankees reliever Ryan Yarbrough and laced a double down the right field line. Unfortunately, Teel appeared to tweak something rounding first base and stumbled into second, hitting the ground in frustration. He was able to walk off the field under his own power and seemed to be in good spirits postgame. The initial update was right hamstring discomfort, which could be good or bad news depending on the severity.

A dark cloud for the White Sox over Team Italy's incredible victory

Italy tacked on more runs thanks to a hit-by-pitch and savvy baserunning from Antonacci, and despite the USA’s late attempt at a comeback, held on to win the game 8-6. The loss puts the USA in danger of missing the quarterfinals depending on the outcome of Wednesday’s Italy-Mexico matchup. But the strong performances of the White Sox’ young stars were clouded by a concern for the health of Teel, who was a crucial part of the team’s 19-game improvement last season. A hamstring strain, when mild, could cause only a couple weeks absence and put Teel on track to return right around Opening Day. On the severe end, it can cause an absence of 3-4 months. White Sox fans, who have become all-too-familiar with hamstring injuries over the past few years, might remember Luis Robert Jr’s season ending in August due to a Grade 2 hamstring strain.

At the time of writing this, the White Sox have not yet provided an update on Teel’s status, but it’s been reported that Team Italy is replacing him on the roster, meaning it’s certainly more than just a cramp or a precautionary removal. The White Sox will likely want their own doctors to examine Teel before making a final prognosis, but the possibility that he misses regular season time is real. It’s a frustrating development for White Sox fans, but it’s not a reason to blame the World Baseball Classic. This very thing could’ve happened in a Cactus League game or during a backfields workout. It’s just the unfortunate reality of playing sports.

Should Teel miss any regular season time, expect Edgar Quero to assume the starting catcher duties with Korey Lee on the roster as a backup. Thankfully, the White Sox have depth at the position, and it could be a good opportunity for Quero to show off his improved swing from the winter at Driveline. Regardless,

White Sox fans can only hold their breath and hope for good news about one of the promising young players in their lineup. Kyle Teel brings an energy and passion for the game each and every night, and his presence in the lineup is crucial to the team's success.